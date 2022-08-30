Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein mark 15 years of diplomatic relations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Principality of Liechtenstein celebrate the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Over this time, the two countries have achieved constructive partnership based on mutual interests and shared values. This provides a solid foundation for the further development of bilateral cooperation, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein are continuously strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue. The recent meeting between members of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the Landtag of Liechtenstein has provided an important impulse to cooperation of the two parliaments.

Financial and credit sphere is one of the promising areas of cooperation. Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein are also reviewing joint innovative projects in business and finance technologies.

Another key aspect of Kazakhstan-Liechtenstein relations is constructive multilateral dialogue.





Photo: gov.kz



