Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sign a package of agreements

    2 March 2021, 15:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov held talks in extended attendance, Kazinform reports.

    A package of documents was signed following the talks, in particular, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan made a Joint Statement, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry and State agency for youth, physical culture and sports at the Kyrgyz Government signed an agreement on the development of national sports and games.

    The Foreign Ministries signed a program for cooperation for 2021-2022, Trade and Integration Ministry of Kazakhstan and State inspection for ecological and technical safety at the Kyrgyz Government inked the joint action plan for 2021-2022, Defence Ministries of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan became signatories of the cooperation action plan for 2021, etc.

    As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov held talks in restricted attendance.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3