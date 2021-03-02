Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sign a package of agreements

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 March 2021, 15:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov held talks in extended attendance, Kazinform reports.

A package of documents was signed following the talks, in particular, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan made a Joint Statement, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry and State agency for youth, physical culture and sports at the Kyrgyz Government signed an agreement on the development of national sports and games.

The Foreign Ministries signed a program for cooperation for 2021-2022, Trade and Integration Ministry of Kazakhstan and State inspection for ecological and technical safety at the Kyrgyz Government inked the joint action plan for 2021-2022, Defence Ministries of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan became signatories of the cooperation action plan for 2021, etc.

As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov held talks in restricted attendance.

