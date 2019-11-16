Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan FMs meet in Tashkent

Alzhanova Raushan
16 November 2019, 09:11
TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - At a meeting of heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the Central Asian countries, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Chingiz Aidarbekov, according to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign ministers of the two countries discussed pressing issues of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz cooperation including trade and economic collaboration, a calendar plan of upcoming meetings and visits at the high and top levels.

Noting the similarity of positions on key issues of international politics the parties confirmed their intention to intensify partnership within the framework of multilateral structures.

