Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Kuwait launch direct air service

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 December 2021, 10:10
AL KUWAIT. KAZINFORM A solemn opening of a new international flight bridging Kazakhstan and Kuwait took place on December 1 at the international airport of Kuwait, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakh Ambassador to Kuwait Azamat Berdybai, representatives of the civil aviation service of Kuwait, Jazeera Airways air carrier and Al Kuwait Airport took part in the event.

As the Kazakh Ambassador noted, the new route is expected to promote economic, trade and political relations between the two countries.

Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways air carrier will perform regular flights twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays on Airbus A320 and A320neos.

As earlier the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry said, the new route would contribute to widening of trade and economic cooperation, boosting tourism and business partnership between the nations. All sanitary and epidemiological measures will be strictly observed on board. Face mask is a must. Besides, upon arrival passengers should present COVID-19 vaccination certificate and PCR tests conducted within 72 hours since departure.

