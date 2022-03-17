Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Korea strengthen cooperation in higher education

    17 March 2022, 17:48

    SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Bakyt Dyusenbayev met with the President of the National Institute for International Education (NIIED) Kim Yong-gon in South Korea, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    During the meeting, the parties noted the high level of cooperation and interaction in the field of education between the two countries. Thus, in 2019, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the ministries of education of the two countries on cooperation in the field of higher education. According to this document, every year 20 students from Kazakhstan and 20 students from South Korea have the opportunity to study on a scholarship program at the best universities in the two countries.

    In addition, during the meeting, Ambassador Bakyt Dyusenbayev expressed interest in training technical personnel in the universities of South Korea and opening branches of leading South Korean universities in Kazakhstan.

    At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue active cooperation and exchange of experience in the field of education.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

