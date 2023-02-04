Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Japan strengthen cultural ties

    4 February 2023, 15:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the opening of the exhibition «In Search of the Divine: The Art of Japan», dedicated to the development of cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Japan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    This exhibition was organized for the first time in the «people-to-people» format on the initiative of the citizens of Kazakhstan, with the support of the Pepelsneg Parlour company and gave positive impressions to the participants.

    Over 30 years of diplomatic relationship Kazakhstan and Japan have been strengthening not only political and trade-economic cooperation, but also cultural-humanitarian interaction.

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh took part in the exhibition. In his speech, he noted the importance of Japanese culture in the world civilization and emphasized the similarity of cultures, traditions and customs of Kazakhs and Japanese.

    The exhibition was also attended by representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan, the Embassy of Japan, other foreign embassies accredited in Kazakhstan, academic and business circles, as well as residents and guests of the capital.


    Photo: press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

