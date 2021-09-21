Kazakhstan and Japan plan to develop cooperation in IT sphere

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Japan are planning to develop mutually profitable cooperation in IT sphere. It was agreed during the working meeting of reps of Kazakhstan’s Transtelecom JSC and Japan’s Murou System, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting the sides discussed the experience of digital transformation, gave an insight into their projects and shared plans for the future.

The Japanese side revealed that Murou System is a strategic partner of Alibaba Corporation and that the company is keen to cooperate with Kazakhstani colleagues.

The Kazakh side pointed out the importance of cooperation with Japan. According to Deputy Chairman of Transtelecom Erlan Minavar, partnership with Murou System will boost growth and development of both companies.

«Transtelecom is one of the largest private telecommunication companies in Central Asia mainly engaged in telecommunications and IT,» said Minavar, adding that the company has 10 data processing centers.



