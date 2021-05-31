Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Japan discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 May 2021, 15:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Kazakh Majilis Nurlan Nigmatullin and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan Oshima Tadamori debated strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation issues, the Chamber’s press service reports.

During the meeting held via a videoconferencing the Majilis Speaker noted that Japan is an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan in Asia. He underlined the key role of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, for bringing the country’s cooperation to the expanded strategic partnership and highlighted special significance attached by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan.


Foreign policy    Parliament   Kazakhstan and Japan   Majilis  
