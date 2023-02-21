Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici

    21 February 2023, 16:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Turkish Ambassador to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici hailed the support and solidarity of Astana with Ankara in the face of the aftermath of the devastating quakes centered in Kahramanmaraş. The Turkish diplomat pointed out Kazakhstan and its people extended a helping hand to Türkiye following the disaster in a conversation with Anadolu Agency, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakh President talked with his counterpart Erdogan voicing the readiness to help. Two days into the disaster Kazakhstan sent its first search and rescue team, and two days later its second team of 60 people,» said Ekici.

    In addition, the country allocated 1 million US dollars as well as sent a humanitarian cargo of 55 tons containing tents, blankets, and winter clothing to Türkiye.

    The Turkish ambassador went on to note that over 4.1 million US dollars were poured from Kazakh companies and ordinary people transferred to the account of the Earthquake Humanitarian Aid Campaign.

    «Aid collection points are deployed in the Turkish embassy in Astana as well as the General Consulates in Almaty and Aktau. So far, over 100 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent to disaster-affected areas. Around 12 tons of aid were sent from Astana alone. 15 more tons of humanitarian aid is to be sent to Türkiye soon,» said the Turkish ambassador.

    The solidarity gives us strength

    The Turkish diplomat also said many Kazakhstanis, including state officials and ordinary people, visited Türkiye's diplomatic office after the earthquakes.

    Kazakh President Tokayev, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, and others were among those making their entries in the book of condolences at the Turkish embassy.

    Turkish Ambassador Ufuk Ekici said he was touched when a little girl brought her piggy bank, or a man gave up his and his wife's wedding rings to support and stand in solidarity with quake-hit Türkiye.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

