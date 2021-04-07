Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Iran debate coop development issues

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 April 2021, 13:52
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif during the official meeting debated the current state of cooperation between the states and prospects for its development, Kazinform reports.

The parties exchanged views on Nur-Sultan and Tehran positions on regional and international issues.

The Kazakh FM noted that the pandemic gripping the world had affected the entire system of international relations.

Today the sides paid great attention to bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the Caspian Sea. They mentioned the historical significance of the V Caspian Summit held in Aktau in 2018. The parties stressed the need to fulfil the provisions of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea and implementation of the agreements achieved at the Aktau Summit.

The Minister positively assessed cooperation of the nations within the UN, CICA, OIC, OEC, and other international and regional organizations.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Iran   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
