Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.41 eur/kzt 492.31

    rub/kzt 5.52 cny/kzt 65.28
Weather:
Astana0+2℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan and Indonesia eye increasing bilateral trade

    5 April 2023, 22:20

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daniyar Sarekenov met with the Minister of Trade of Indonesia Zulkifly Hasan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The parties discussed prospects for increasing the volume of mutual trade, measures to promote Kazakh and Indonesian goods, participation of representatives of the Ministry of Trade of Indonesia in the 2nd meeting of the Kazakh-Indonesian Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

    Minister Hasan stressed that Indonesia is considering opportunities to strengthen cooperation with new markets, including with the countries of Central Asia and the EAEU. He also expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of trade between Kazakhstan and Indonesia and noted the great potential for further development.

    In recent years, there has been a positive trend in trade between Kazakhstan and Indonesia. In 2021, the trade turnover amounted to 175.3 million US dollars (+102%), whereas in 2022 the figure reached 399.1 million US dollars (+129%). In two months of this year, the trade turnover increased to 85.7 million US dollars (+68%).

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Islamic Development Bank ready to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan
    Tokayev talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi over phone
    SEEC meeting to take part in Moscow May 24-25
    Kazakh ambassador held meeting with Prime Minister of Moldova
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
    2 Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
    3 Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
    4 Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
    5 Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers