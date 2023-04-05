Kazakhstan and Indonesia eye increasing bilateral trade

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM – Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daniyar Sarekenov met with the Minister of Trade of Indonesia Zulkifly Hasan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties discussed prospects for increasing the volume of mutual trade, measures to promote Kazakh and Indonesian goods, participation of representatives of the Ministry of Trade of Indonesia in the 2nd meeting of the Kazakh-Indonesian Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Minister Hasan stressed that Indonesia is considering opportunities to strengthen cooperation with new markets, including with the countries of Central Asia and the EAEU. He also expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of trade between Kazakhstan and Indonesia and noted the great potential for further development.

In recent years, there has been a positive trend in trade between Kazakhstan and Indonesia. In 2021, the trade turnover amounted to 175.3 million US dollars (+102%), whereas in 2022 the figure reached 399.1 million US dollars (+129%). In two months of this year, the trade turnover increased to 85.7 million US dollars (+68%).