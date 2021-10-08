Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Indonesia discuss economic and trade cooperation

    8 October 2021, 12:12

    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daniyar Sarekenov met with the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of Indonesia, Aerlangga Hartarto, who is the co-chairman of the Kazakhstani-Indonesian joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

    The parties discussed the current situation and prospects of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, promising areas of interaction in priority sectors of the economy, as well as measures to further increase mutual trade, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Ambassador Sarekenov told Minister Hartarto about the favorable business and investment climate, transit and transport potential of the country and invited Indonesian companies to participate actively in the implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan.

    Hartarto expressed confidence in the need to build up trade and economic cooperation between the two countries in the post-pandemic period.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Economy Kazakhstan
