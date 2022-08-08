Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan and India set to clash at 44th Chess Olympiad 2022

    8 August 2022 13:02

    CHENNAI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national chess team is set to play against favorites and hosts India at the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 in Chennai, India, Kazinform reports.

    Zhansaya Abdumalik, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Xenia Balabayeva and Guliskhan Nakhbayeva will clash with Team India.

    Presently the Kazakh squad is ranked 3rd in the Tech Mahindra Official Standings after Round 9 behind India. Poland tops the standings after nine rounds. Georgia is placed 4th.

    India started with a triumph over Tajikistan (4:0), then stunned Argentian (3.5:0.5), England (3:1), Hungary (2.5:1.5), France (2.5:1:5), Georgia (3:1), Azerbaijan (2.5:1.5) and had a tie (2:2) with Ukraine.

    In Round 9 India was defeated by Poland (1.5:2.5), namely Oliwia Kiolbasa who won all nine matches. Today Poland will take on Georgia.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Chess
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 cases steadily decline globally and in Kazakhstan
    NIS student earns bronze at IEO-2022 in Shanghai
    Kazakhstan, Vietnam to resume regular passenger flights
    Kazakhstan sweeps 6 medals at World Taekwondo Junior Championships
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan ranks Top 3 at 44th Chess Olympiad
    2 Saudi Ministry of Investment reports 49 closed deals worth at least $925mln in Q2 2022
    3 Heavy downpours to batter Kazakhstan Mon
    4 Kazakh, Chinese law-enforcers jointly fight terrorism, extremism and cyber crime
    5 Quake jolts 277 km away from Almaty