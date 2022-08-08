Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan and India set to clash at 44th Chess Olympiad 2022
8 August 2022 13:02

CHENNAI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national chess team is set to play against favorites and hosts India at the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 in Chennai, India, Kazinform reports.

Zhansaya Abdumalik, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Xenia Balabayeva and Guliskhan Nakhbayeva will clash with Team India.

Presently the Kazakh squad is ranked 3rd in the Tech Mahindra Official Standings after Round 9 behind India. Poland tops the standings after nine rounds. Georgia is placed 4th.

India started with a triumph over Tajikistan (4:0), then stunned Argentian (3.5:0.5), England (3:1), Hungary (2.5:1.5), France (2.5:1:5), Georgia (3:1), Azerbaijan (2.5:1.5) and had a tie (2:2) with Ukraine.

In Round 9 India was defeated by Poland (1.5:2.5), namely Oliwia Kiolbasa who won all nine matches. Today Poland will take on Georgia.


