Kazakhstan and India aim to further strengthen strategic partnership

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - Within the working visit to India Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Adil Tursunov held negotiations with the Minister of State for External Affairs of India Meenakshi Lekhi and Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs of India Sanjay Verma, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting with Lekhi, the parties exchanged views on the current state and prospects of the development of Kazakh-Indian relations. The high dynamics of the political dialogue, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between two countries was noted with satisfaction. They paid special attention to the preparation of the substantive fulfillment of the planned high-level events during the 2022-2023. Minister of State noting the importance of further strengthening the strategic partnership shared her plans to visit Kazakhstan in the near future.

At the meeting with Verma, the parties stressed the importance of holding the next meeting of the Kazakh-Indian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation on June 3, 2022 in New Delhi to be co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov. The interlocutors held in-depth discussion on a number of the most pressing issues of the regional and international agenda, as well as cooperation within the framework of the CICA. The Indian side confirmed its support of the transformation of the Conference into a full-fledged international organization and expressed its interest in the successful holding of the CICA Summit in the upcoming autumn in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The parties agreed to maintain bilateral contacts at various levels and arrange a new round of Foreign Office consultations of the two countries this year.



