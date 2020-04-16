Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Hungary debate strategic partnership development prospects

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 April 2020, 15:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Péter Szijjártó had a telephone conversation at the initiative of Hungary, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The sides debated the outcomes of the extraordinary summit of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-Speaking Countries held on April 10 via a videoconference. They focused on the ways for further active cooperation of Turkic-speaking countries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As stated there, Hungary highly appreciated the decision of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to render humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan delivering each country 5,000 tons of flour. The parties agreed to speed up strategic partnership between the two nations in a wide range of issues prioritizing trade and economic cooperation.


Foreign policy    Turkic speaking states    Kazakhstan  
