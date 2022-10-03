Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and HUAWEI sign memo of understanding

    3 October 2022, 10:43

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry and Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan signed a memo of understanding within the framework of the International Digital Bridge Forum held in Astana with an aim to create a digital hub in Kazakhstan.

    The goal of the memo is to strengthen Kazakhstan’s information and communications infrastructure, introduce innovative solutions and technologies in the country’s priority industries, and raise international competitiveness of the country’s business.

    One of the key directions of cooperation is introduction of advanced digital solutions into the development of the country ICT infrastructure, implementation of broadband internet development, mobile internet and 5G projects.

    Besides, the memo will help expand opportunities for the development of ICT talents within the digital hub.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

