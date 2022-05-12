Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Germany to increase flight frequency starting July

    12 May 2022, 15:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Germany will increase the flight frequency starting July this year up to 15 flights a week, including en route Uralsk-Frankfurt, Kazinform learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Due to the improved epidemiological situation and easing of quarantine restrictions, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee works on resuming and expanding international air service. Starting from May 15 Air Astana plans to increase the flight frequency en route Nur-Sultan-Frankfurt from 5 to 6 flights a week, from 6 to 7 a week since June 1. The flights will be operated on A321LR aircraft. Notably,

    Lufthansa is expected to increase regular flights connecting Frankfurt and Nur-Sultan/Almaty from 4 to 5 flights a week starting from June 2, and up to 7 flights starting from July 4.

    All the flights will be carried out in accordance with strict sanitary regulations.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

