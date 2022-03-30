Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Germany to continue joint development of transport and logistics complex

    30 March 2022, 17:06

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime MInister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and heads of major German companies held an online meeting discussing the issues of cooperation in logistics and development of the transport sector, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh PM.

    Joining the meeting were 100 reps of governmental and business circles of Kazakhstan and Germany via videoconference.

    Addressing the event Sklyar highlighted the importance of partnership between Kazakhstan and Germany in developing the transport and logistics complex as well as the necessity to strengthen mutual cooperation and seek new ways of development. Germany is the first European country to which the container train from China passing through Kazakhstan was dispatched.

    In his turn, Michael Harms, Executive Director of the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, commended the development of the logistics and transport sector of Kazakhstan and expressed confidence in the dynamic continuation of the work to increase the indicators as well as highlighted reliability of cooperation with Kazakh partners and commitment to all the agreements reached.

    Thomas Lütje, Director of HHLA Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG, noted the huge potential to develop further mutually beneficial cooperation, referring to Kazakhstan as a key partner. Other participants of the meeting also paid special attention to the future prospects for strategic interaction between the two countries and the realization of joint projects.

    The meeting ended with a traditional podium discussion in the question-answer format with the participation of Kazakh and German reps of major logistics and transport companies.


    Kazakhstan and Germany Transport
