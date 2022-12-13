Kazakhstan and Germany intend to increase economic cooperation

13 December 2022, 16:44

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - During his visit to Germany, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held bilateral talks with Vice Chancellor - Federal Minister of Economy and Climate Protection of Germany Robert Habeck, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral trade and economic relations, in particular, the expansion of cooperation in the field of energy resources and raw materials, joint implementation of projects to increase transport and logistics potential, attraction of German investments in Kazakhstan.

«In the year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, we are pleased to note the strategic nature of our bilateral relations,» Tileuberdi said. Kazakhstan and Germany have a trusting political dialogue and a desire to further expand and diversify trade and economic cooperation, the Foreign Minister added.

At the same time, Tileuberdi told the interlocutor about the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms in the country within the framework of the course announced by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build a «Just Kazakhstan».

The German side stressed the important geopolitical role of Kazakhstan and noted that the country is Germany's most important trading partner in Central Asia. According to Habeсk, in 2021 Kazakhstan accounted for 85% of the total volume of German trade with Central Asian countries. Bilateral trade turnover for 9 months of this year amounted to 6.8 billion euros, which is 83% higher than in the same period last year.

On the same day, Minister Tileuberdi and members of the Kazakh delegation met with representatives of German business circles, in particular with the heads of large German companies «HMS Bergbau AG», «Hermith» and «Knauf». Prospects for expanding cooperation were discussed with German businessmen and the possibilities of practical implementation of investment projects in Kazakhstan in the field of lithium exploration and production, production of titanium products and production of building materials using the latest German technologies were considered.

Today, more than 650 operating companies with German capital are registered in Kazakhstan, there are about 50 potential bilateral investment projects worth about 4.8 billion euros.

Photo: gov.kz