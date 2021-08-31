Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Germany discuss environmental protection projects

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 August 2021, 16:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar held a regular meeting with the heads of German companies via a videoconferencing, the PM’s press service reports.

The parties debated bilateral economic environmental and water resources protection projects.

More than 100 leading German companies, including Siemens, BASF, Henkel AG & Co. KgaA, WILO SE, LLP C.Spaarmann, Becker Mining Europe GmbH, Svevind Energy GmbH, Robert Bosch took part in the meeting.

Addressing those gathered Sklyar highlighted successful cooperation in realization of joint projects in machine building, energy, renewables, etc., and expressed the country's readiness to foster cooperation in ecology and natural resources.

He invited German companies to cooperate in combating climate change, waste recycling, battling ecological disaster, associated with Aral Sea draining, and drinking water supply issues. They also debated measures to have these projected implemented.


