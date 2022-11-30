Kazakhstan and France sign some 30 business agreements

30 November 2022, 18:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Economic cooperation was one the priorities of the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to France, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Ruslan Zheldibai reads.

The Head of State held meetings with the heads of the leading French companies to debate trade, investment, industrial transport and logistics, and energy cooperation issues.

As earlier reported, the President received Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Total Energies Patrick Pouyanné.

According to Patrick Pouyanné, Total Energies invested $12bln in Kazakhstan’s economy. He expressed confidence that his company will remain one of the largest investors of Kazakhstan.

The sides discussed in detail the issues of cooperation in Kazakhstan’s energy sector. The company intends to build a wind farm in southeast Kazakhstan and commission it in 2026-2027. The preliminary cost of the project is estimated at $1.9bln.

Another highlight is that the Head of State met with French business captains, such as Airbus, Saint-Gobain, Boehringer Ingelheim France, Soufflet Group, Total Energies, BPI France, Vicat, Syctom, Pellenc, Total Eren, PCM, Safran, Thales, Groupe EDF, Assystem, Evolution International, MHB SAS, Exa International, Rungis Semmaris, MBDA, SOPREMA, and others.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told those present about new promising directions for investment cooperation. In particular, the point at issue was the projects in the agro-industrial complex, energy, real economic sectors, transport and logistics, and digitalization.

As part of the President’s visit, the sides signed some 30 business agreements which are expected to benefit the country’s economy.

