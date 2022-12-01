Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and France’s major companies to build wind power plant in Zhamyl region

1 December 2022, 17:09
ARAZ. KAZINFORM – On November 30, an intergovernmental agreement between the Kazakh energy ministry and French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs was signed to build a wind power plant with a capacity pf 1GW, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The plant is set to be commissioned in 2026-27, increasing the country’s renewable energy generation by almost 50%. The project is to cost $1.9bn according to the preliminary estimates. The wind power plant is to become the first in the country to have an electricity accumulation system, smoothing out renewable energy generation fluctuations, accumulating electricity surplus, as well as ensure the stable operation of energy grid.

Three companies including Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna and KazMunaiGas as well as France’s Total Eren are to take part in the plant’s construction.

Notably, Zhambyl region leads the nation in renewable energy generation. There are 18 renewable energy plants with a total capacity of 437.8MW per year in the region.


