    Kazakhstan and Fortescue sign deal on green hydrogen projects development

    8 November 2022, 15:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan and Fortescue Future Industries signed a framework agreement on realization of the green hydrogen projects in several regions of Kazakhstan, including Atyrau and Mangistau regions, the PM’s press service reports.

    Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Fortescue CEO Andrew Forrest signed the agreement at the meeting held on the sidelines of the COP27 in Egypt.

    The deal is called to contribute heavily to achieving the country’s ambitious tasks to reduce emissions by 15% by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

    The future projects are set to generate considerable amounts of green hydrogen that will be supplied to the European market as part of the memo of mutual understandings between Kazakhstan and the EU.

    As stated there the green hydrogen project is one of the largest ones in the region.


