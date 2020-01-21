Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan and EU pledge to expand cooperation

    21 January 2020, 09:22

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM On Monday, January 20, the European Union and Kazakhstan held the 17th meeting of the Cooperation Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi headed the country's delegation while Foreign and European Affairs Minister of Croatia Gordan Grlic Radman led the EU delegation. Croatia took over the presidency of the European Union, namely the Council of the European Union, in the first half of 2020.

    The parties focused on the ways for deepening political, trading, economic and investment cooperation and shared views on the global situation.

    The talks also debated preparations for the forthcoming official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Brussels mid-February this year.

    Another highlight is that the same day the EU Council made a decision to complete the process of ratification of the EU-Kazakhstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA).

    «All 28 member nations of the European Union ratified the EPCA,» the Kazakh FM told a press conference.

    The new generation agreement signed in December 2015 and applied provisionally since May 2016 is expected to take effect on March 1.

    In his turn, Gordan Grlic Radman greeted the measures of political modernization, initiated by the Kazakh President. He also agreed that the expansion of trade and economic ties is the priority area for EU-Kazakhstan cooperation.

    He also hailed the launch of the EU-Kazakhstan High-Level Platform of dialogue on economic and business matters chaired by Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

    As part of his working trip to Brussels the Kazakh FM met with Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and MEPs, members of the European Group of Friends of Kazakhstan.

    Notably, the EU is the key trading and investment partner of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region