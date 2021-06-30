Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakhstan and EU: new horizons of academic cooperation

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 June 2021, 21:17
Kazakhstan and EU: new horizons of academic cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 1st Kazakhstan -European Education Forum, initiated by the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry, Delegation of the EU to Kazakhstan and International Programs Centre, kicked off on June 30.

Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov, Head of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan Sven-Olov Carlsson, ambassadors of EU nations, and representatives of Kazakhstani and European universities, experts and journalists took part in the high-level meeting.

The forum focused on global trends in development of higher education amid new challenges, expansion of internationalization, direction for further academic cooperation between the universities of Kazakhstan and EU.

Kazakhstan and EU   Education   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor