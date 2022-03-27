Kazakhstan and EU debated perspectives for strengthening political and economic coop

DOHA. KAZINFORM Perspectives and plans for further strengthening of the full range of areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union were discussed at the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy – Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell.

The meeting took place on the margins of the annual Doha Forum, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

The parties outlined priority areas of cooperation in the near and medium term within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the EU, which covers 29 areas.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister informed his interlocutor in detail about the reforms undertaken by the Head of State to build a «New Kazakhstan» with a strong civil society. He emphasized that the reform plan is aimed at renewal of society, while the concept of the «Second Republic» is aimed at modernizing the model of public administration.

In turn, the EU diplomat expressed strong support for the course of wide-ranging reforms in the country and readiness to assist in advancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU in all spheres of mutual interest. The EU is known to be Kazakhstan's largest trade partner and investor.

The parties also discussed current issues on the international and regional agenda.

Special attention was paid to the joint efforts of the international community to settle the situation in Ukraine. Tileuberdi assured his interlocutor in Kazakhstan's readiness to contribute to the diplomatic resolution of the situation through mediation services, as well as to continue providing humanitarian aid to those affected.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister also drew attention to the need to jointly discuss the indirect impact of sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia on Kazakhstan and to consider further opportunities to diversify areas of cooperation, in particular, transit routes.

The sides agreed to continue working closely together to further deepen the strategic partnership.



