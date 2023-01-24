Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Estonia intend to strengthen transport cooperation

24 January 2023, 13:33
TALLINN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Estonia Nurlan Seitimov met with Deputy Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Mr. Kaupo Läanerand.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Estonian cooperation, as well as the upcoming visit of the Estonian delegation to Kazakhstan, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In this regard, the Kazakh diplomat informed about the socio-economic reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan and measures aimed to improve the investment climate. In turn, K. Läanerand expressed interest in expanding economic cooperation with Kazakhstan and deepening cooperation in the transport and logistics industry.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed on further joint actions in order to intensify bilateral trade and economic contacts.


Photo: gov.kz

News