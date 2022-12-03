Kazakhstan and Egypt: preservation of common historic and cultural heritage

CAIRO. KAZINFORM. Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Lama Sharif held a meeting with Ahmed Issa, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the agenda of the 6th joint meeting of the Kazakh-Egyptian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and technical cooperation to be held in the first quarter of 2023 in Astana, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Minister Issa expressed interest in cooperation in the field of restoration of archeological monuments and historical centers of southern Kazakhstan, in particular the ancient city of Otyrar, which is the birthplace of the «Second teacher after Aristotle» - Abu Nasyr al-Farabi.

The Egyptian side is also keen to send professors and specialists to Kazakhstan to teach Kazakhstani personnel and students archeology. The parties will promote cooperation in the field of protection, preservation and restoration of monuments of the historical and cultural heritage of the Islamic world through the exchange of experts in this field.

In addition, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan exchanged views on the grand opening of the ancient mosque of Sultan Beibarys in the al-Zahiriya district of Cairo in March 2023 as part of the celebration of the 800th anniversary of Sultan Beibars, who founded the Kipchak Mamluk state in Egypt and Syria.

Photo: gov.kz



