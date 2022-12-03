Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan and Egypt: preservation of common historic and cultural heritage

    3 December 2022, 14:25

    CAIRO. KAZINFORM. Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Lama Sharif held a meeting with Ahmed Issa, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt.

    During the conversation, the parties discussed the agenda of the 6th joint meeting of the Kazakh-Egyptian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and technical cooperation to be held in the first quarter of 2023 in Astana, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

    Minister Issa expressed interest in cooperation in the field of restoration of archeological monuments and historical centers of southern Kazakhstan, in particular the ancient city of Otyrar, which is the birthplace of the «Second teacher after Aristotle» - Abu Nasyr al-Farabi.

    The Egyptian side is also keen to send professors and specialists to Kazakhstan to teach Kazakhstani personnel and students archeology. The parties will promote cooperation in the field of protection, preservation and restoration of monuments of the historical and cultural heritage of the Islamic world through the exchange of experts in this field.

    In addition, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan exchanged views on the grand opening of the ancient mosque of Sultan Beibarys in the al-Zahiriya district of Cairo in March 2023 as part of the celebration of the 800th anniversary of Sultan Beibars, who founded the Kipchak Mamluk state in Egypt and Syria.

    Photo: gov.kz
    Foreign policy Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
    Reforms in criminal justice discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s dialogue platform
    Kazakhstan and France reaffirm strategic partnership
    Kazakh, U.S. FMs discuss potential and prospects for cooperation
    Popular
    1 December 4. Today's Birthdays
    2 Kazakhstan pockets gold at Four Continents Tournament in Quebec
    3 Qatar 2022 witnesses highest attendance in FIFA World Cup history
    4 December 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Over 150 more tested positive for COVID-19