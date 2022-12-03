Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan and Egypt: preservation of common historic and cultural heritage

3 December 2022, 14:25
Kazakhstan and Egypt: preservation of common historic and cultural heritage

CAIRO. KAZINFORM. Ambassador of Kazakhstan Kairat Lama Sharif held a meeting with Ahmed Issa, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the agenda of the 6th joint meeting of the Kazakh-Egyptian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and technical cooperation to be held in the first quarter of 2023 in Astana, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Minister Issa expressed interest in cooperation in the field of restoration of archeological monuments and historical centers of southern Kazakhstan, in particular the ancient city of Otyrar, which is the birthplace of the «Second teacher after Aristotle» - Abu Nasyr al-Farabi.

The Egyptian side is also keen to send professors and specialists to Kazakhstan to teach Kazakhstani personnel and students archeology. The parties will promote cooperation in the field of protection, preservation and restoration of monuments of the historical and cultural heritage of the Islamic world through the exchange of experts in this field.

In addition, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt and the Ambassador of Kazakhstan exchanged views on the grand opening of the ancient mosque of Sultan Beibarys in the al-Zahiriya district of Cairo in March 2023 as part of the celebration of the 800th anniversary of Sultan Beibars, who founded the Kipchak Mamluk state in Egypt and Syria.

Photo: gov.kz


Теги:
Related news
Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
Reforms in criminal justice discussed at Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s dialogue platform
Ambassador of Sweden awarded with Order of Dostyk of second degree
Read also
TV and Radio Complex of President of Kazakhstan to foster cooperation with Al Jazeera
Kazakhstani Lukin secures gold at Junior Epee Fencing World Cup
Kazakhstan pockets gold at Four Continents Tournament in Quebec
Above 1,300 treated for COVID in Kazakhstan
Kazakh ancient musical art Orteke and Kozhanasyr oral folklore inscribed on UNESCO List
Kazakhstan records over 170 new COVID cases
Kazakhstani museums become more accessible to persons with disabilities with UNDP support
Outcomes of presidential election in Kazakhstan, regional processes in Central Asia discussed in Brussels
News Partner
Popular
1 December 4. Today's Birthdays
2 Kazakhstan pockets gold at Four Continents Tournament in Quebec
3 Qatar 2022 witnesses highest attendance in FIFA World Cup history
4 December 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Over 150 more tested positive for COVID-19

News