Kazakhstan and China to build Khorgos hub to boost commodity circulation

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 May 2023, 18:17
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and China continue to further build mutually beneficial trade and economic ties. The countries are set to further increase the growing commodity circulation, Kazinform reports.

The Trade and Integration Ministry revealed the countries’ plans to create the so-called Khorgos hub to puff up sales. The necessary works to develop the hub situated n Zhetysu region have already started.

The hub is expected to become an important element in the further development of economic ties between Kazakhstan and China. The Khorgos hub is called to integrate the existing infrastructure that will help boost the export of various goods and carriage of transit goods and improve production cooperation between the companies of Kazakhstan and China.


