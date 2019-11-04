Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and China improving quality and level of bilateral cooperation

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 November 2019, 19:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The IX Meeting of the Kazakhstan–China Cooperation Committee was held in Beijing under the co-chairmanship of the First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Vice Premier of the State Council of China Han Zheng, primeminister.kz informs.

The meeting focused on the results of the work conducted by 10 specialized subcommittees and two joint commissions in trade, economic, energy, scientific, technical, financial, transport, cultural and humanitarian, water and environmental, geological and customs cooperation, as well as in security.

It was noted that the parties have similar goals and development concepts, maintain close contacts and coordination, and improve the quality and level of cooperation in various areas.

An agreement was reached on the implementation of a joint Development Plan for the mid-term and long-term prospect of trade and economic cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the People's Republic of China (2020-2025).

In order to expand mutual trade between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the PRC, an agreement was reached to increase the supply of Kazakhstani export products to China, including energy and agricultural products.

The meeting ended with signing a protocol by the co-chairs of the Committee.

The parties agreed to hold the X Meeting of the Committee in 2021 in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan–China Cooperation Committee was established in 2004 in order to systematically and comprehensively develop bilateral relations in various fields.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and China   Government of Kazakhstan  
