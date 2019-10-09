Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  State of the Nation Address 2019

Kazakhstan and Chile have much in common, Chilean ex-Minister of energy

9 October 2019, 11:46
Kazakhstan and Chile have much in common, Chilean ex-Minister of energy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Despite the geographical distance Kazakhstan and Chile have much in common, outlined the former Minister of energy of Chile Andres Rebolledo commenting on the State of the Nation Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Despite the geographical distance, Kazakhstan and Chile have much in common: our size is similar, both in terms of population and economic activity. Both countries are political and economic leaders in their regions and have a vocation for being active participants in the international community and in world markets» said Rebolledo.

According to his words, Kazakhstan and Chile share that the priority and main objective of the Governments is to guarantee political stability, economic development, social protection of the population and the implementation of an active and principles-based foreign policy.

Serving as Minister of Energy and Vice Minister of Foreign Trade allowed Mr. Rebolledo to get to know Kazakhstan more closely. Thus, he expressed appreciation of the strong growth of Kazakhstan’s economy, the dynamism of its leaders and professionals and the active role that Kazakhstan has played in recent years in the international arena.

«The State of the Nation Address by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is a reflection of this vision and an orientation for the future of the country» noted Mr. Rebolledo.

He emphasized that the economic priorities described in this Speech are consistent with the objectives that the Chilean governments have established some years ago aimed at diversifying the economy, developing SMEs, the agribusiness sector, implementing fair social policies and rigorous macroeconomic policies that give investment stability and economic growth.

Former Chilean Minister of energy expressed confidence that the adoption of measures to implement the tasks described in the Address will have a beneficial effect both on the economy of Kazakhstan and the relations between the two countries.

State of the Nation Address 2019  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes