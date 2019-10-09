Kazakhstan and Chile have much in common, Chilean ex-Minister of energy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Despite the geographical distance Kazakhstan and Chile have much in common, outlined the former Minister of energy of Chile Andres Rebolledo commenting on the State of the Nation Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Despite the geographical distance, Kazakhstan and Chile have much in common: our size is similar, both in terms of population and economic activity. Both countries are political and economic leaders in their regions and have a vocation for being active participants in the international community and in world markets» said Rebolledo.

According to his words, Kazakhstan and Chile share that the priority and main objective of the Governments is to guarantee political stability, economic development, social protection of the population and the implementation of an active and principles-based foreign policy.

Serving as Minister of Energy and Vice Minister of Foreign Trade allowed Mr. Rebolledo to get to know Kazakhstan more closely. Thus, he expressed appreciation of the strong growth of Kazakhstan’s economy, the dynamism of its leaders and professionals and the active role that Kazakhstan has played in recent years in the international arena.

«The State of the Nation Address by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is a reflection of this vision and an orientation for the future of the country» noted Mr. Rebolledo.

He emphasized that the economic priorities described in this Speech are consistent with the objectives that the Chilean governments have established some years ago aimed at diversifying the economy, developing SMEs, the agribusiness sector, implementing fair social policies and rigorous macroeconomic policies that give investment stability and economic growth.

Former Chilean Minister of energy expressed confidence that the adoption of measures to implement the tasks described in the Address will have a beneficial effect both on the economy of Kazakhstan and the relations between the two countries.