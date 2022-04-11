Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Canada mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 April 2022, 11:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the years the two countries have been developing friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic and humanitarian spheres. Both countries share similar geography and climate, economic structure, abundant natural resources, and ethnically diverse population.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Ottawa was opened in 2008. Akylbek Kamaldinov has been the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada since 2018. Additionally, there is a Kazakh Consulate in Toronto. Kazakh student associations and community organizations are established in major cities across Canada, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in Canada reads.


Canadian Embassy in Kazakhstan was opened in 1995. Alan Hamson has been the Ambassador of Canada to Kazakhstan since 2022. Canadian Visa Application Centre is operational in Almaty and Nur-Sultan.

In 2003, the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev paid an official visit to Canada

In December 2018, Julie Payette became the first-ever Governor General of Canada to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. As part of this trip, she also visited Baikonur to witness the Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques fly to space. It is noteworthy that J. Payette is also a former astronaut and flew into space twice

In February 2020, on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau.

Canada is among Kazakhstan’s TOP-15 foreign investors and has invested over US$5.2 billion into Kazakhstan's economy since 2005. In 2021, mutual trade turnover reached 496 million USD (+34.7%), which is the highest figure in the last 6 years. During the same period, the volume of Canadian FDI into Kazakhstan's economy exceeded.

385 million USD, which is 17 times more than in the whole of 2020 (22.7 million USD) and is the largest amount in the last 9 years.

