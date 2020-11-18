Kazakhstan and Canada eye cooperation in energy and natural resources

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On November 16, within the framework of the Kazakhstan-Canada Business Council, a meeting of the Working Group in the field of energy and natural resources was held. The event was attended by about 160 participants from two countries, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

In their speeches, Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Mr. S.Brekeshev and Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. R.Baimishev spoke about the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan to improve the investment attractiveness of the mining sector, opportunities for cooperation with Canadian partners in this industry. The Kazakh side also presented the activities of the national companies «Kazgeology», «Tau-Ken Samruk», «Kazakh Invest» and others.

Canadian speakers, including representatives of Cameco Kazakhstan, as well as Invest in Canada, shared their vision of the prospects for developing cooperation in this industry.

In the energy section, it were discussed the issues of bilateral collaboration in the field of renewable and traditional energy. Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and Kazakh Invest presented auction system of renewable energy projects, as well as the «Waste to Energy» concept, being implemented in Kazakhstan.

On a Canadian side, representatives of the governments of Ontario and Alberta, Condor Petroleum spoke about the prospects for developing cooperation in the energy sector, within the priorities of Kazakhstan and the opportunities for Canadian companies.

The event was organized under the co-chairmanship of Kazakh Invest and Falcon Oil & Gas with the support of the Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association (CERBA).

In November 2020, a series of virtual events will be held within the framework of the 4th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Canada Business Council (KCBC).

During the month, 5 Working Groups will be held in different sectors: agriculture, mining and energy, aerospace and transport, construction and infrastructure, healthcare and education.

The key event will be the Plenary Session of the Business Council with the participation of members of the Governments of Kazakhstan and Canada, representatives of government agencies, business community, as well as academic and public circles of the two countries.

The main topic of the Business Council-2020 is «Post-pandemic development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Canada: recovery and development.»

The event is aimed at further development of business relations between the companies of Kazakhstan and Canada in priority sectors of the economy, attraction of investments, development of trade in a post-pandemic world.



