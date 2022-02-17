Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Canada discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation

    17 February 2022, 14:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Sandra McCardell held a videoconference meeting at the initiative of the Canadian side, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh MFA.

    The parties discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, including within the framework of the priorities announced by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Following the talks, the parties agreed to maintain dialogue and constant contact at the level of foreign ministries.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Canada Ministry of Foreign Affairs
