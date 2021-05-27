Kazakhstan and Belgium discuss inter-parliamentary cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin and his counterpart President of the Chamber of Representatives of the Belgian Parliament Eliane Tilieux discussed the issues of modernization of the political system initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

During the bilateral meeting via videoconference Speaker Nigmatulin told Eliane Tilieux about the expansion of the dialogue between the state and the society as well as the improvement of Kazakhstan’s legislation in that respect.

The President of the lower house of the Belgian Federal Parliament, in her turn, drew attention the growing number of women in the Kazakh Parliament calling it an important step forward.

The sides also focused on trade and economic cooperation, diversification of economy, development of healthcare, and stepping up investment.

Having stressed the high pace of Kazakhstan's development in the past 30 years, Eliane Tilieux spoke in favor of stronger cooperation in economic and political areas.

The sides went on to stress the importance of activating the Kazakh-Belgian inter-parliamentary cooperation as an indispensable part of bilateral relations.

Speaker Nigmatulin also lauded the level of development of science and technology in Belgium and emphasized it is crucial to exchange legislative experience in such spheres as green economy, technology, innovations, science, and education.



