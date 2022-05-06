Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Belgium agree on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates

    6 May 2022, 15:05

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan made a decision on recognition of the COVID-19 vaccination passports/certificates/ issued in Belgium in the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In its turn, Belgium recognizes Kazakhstani certificates of vaccination against COVID-19 with Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm, CoronaVac (Sinovac) vaccines.

    As of today, Belgium recognizes vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency or WHO such as (Modernа, Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech), Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, CoronaVac (Sinovac), Bharat Biotech (Covaxin), Covishield, Covovax, Nuvaxovid (Novavax).

    Now fully vaccinated Kazakhstanis may travel to Belgium without being tested or quarantined.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

