Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Kazakhstan and Belarus set to sign joint projects worth USD 75 mln

    24 October 2019, 12:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-Belarus Business Forum kicked off in the capital of Kazakhstan.

    The forum is co-organized by the Chambers of Commerce of Kazakhstan and Belarus. It brings together more than 200. The parties are expected to sign 15 agreements worth some USD 75 mln.

    The most promising venues for cooperation are machine-building industry, agro-industrial complex, light industry, food industry and pharmaceuticals.

    As stated there, the forum is called to give an impetus to the development of trade and economic cooperation and provide new opportunities for partnerships.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakhstan and Belarus Economy Business, companies
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays