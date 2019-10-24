Kazakhstan and Belarus set to sign joint projects worth USD 75 mln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-Belarus Business Forum kicked off in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The forum is co-organized by the Chambers of Commerce of Kazakhstan and Belarus. It brings together more than 200. The parties are expected to sign 15 agreements worth some USD 75 mln.

The most promising venues for cooperation are machine-building industry, agro-industrial complex, light industry, food industry and pharmaceuticals.

As stated there, the forum is called to give an impetus to the development of trade and economic cooperation and provide new opportunities for partnerships.