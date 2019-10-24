Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kazakhstan and Belarus set to sign joint projects worth USD 75 mln

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 October 2019, 12:14
Kazakhstan and Belarus set to sign joint projects worth USD 75 mln

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-Belarus Business Forum kicked off in the capital of Kazakhstan.

The forum is co-organized by the Chambers of Commerce of Kazakhstan and Belarus. It brings together more than 200. The parties are expected to sign 15 agreements worth some USD 75 mln.

The most promising venues for cooperation are machine-building industry, agro-industrial complex, light industry, food industry and pharmaceuticals.

As stated there, the forum is called to give an impetus to the development of trade and economic cooperation and provide new opportunities for partnerships.

Kazakhstan and Belarus   Economy   Business, companies  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital