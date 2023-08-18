Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan and Belarus justice ministries sign memo of cooperation

    18 August 2023, 12:19

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Belarus Justice Ministers Azamat Yeskarayev and Sergei Khomenko signed a memorandum of cooperation between the ministries as part of the official visit of the Kazakh delegation to Belarus, Kazinform reports.

    The memorandum provides for the expansion of cooperation in legislative activity, compulsory enforcement, advocacy, notaryship, and practical implementation of information technology.

    Besides, the Kazakh center of forensic examinations and forensic examinations scientific and research centre of Belarus signed an agreement of cooperation.

    The sides shared views on the ministries’ work and forensic expert activities.

    Following the visit, the sides agreed to further develop cooperation.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Belarus Ministry of Justice
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan ready to increase exports to Italy
    Kazakhstan and Italy aim to expand cooperation
    Kazakh capital to host 40th session of SCO RATS Council
    China to host 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation in October
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Another Kazakhstani injured in car crash in Turkiye dies