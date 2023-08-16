Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan set to boost potential of Trans-Caspian corridor

    16 August 2023, 10:50

    BAKU. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstani transport and logistics organizations, led by Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Minister Marat Karabayev, paid a working visit to Baku to hold bilateral talks, Kazinform reports.

    The delegation consisted of representatives of the Aktau Sea Port, Aktau Sea North Terminal, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Port Kuryk, TMTM International Association, SEMURG INVEST LLP, PTC Holding LLP, KazZink LLP, and others.

    In Baku, Kazakh Minister Marat Karabayev and Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Baiyel met with Digital Development and Transportation Minister of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev to share views on pressing issues concerning cargo carriage and logistics within the Trans-Caspian Corridor. The sides highly appreciated the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and affirmed mutual interest in deepening partnership in this direction.

    Besides, as part of the trip the Kazakh delegation visited the Baku International Sea Trade Port at Alyat, Port of Govsan, Bash-Alat railway station, etc.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Economy Azerbaijan Kazakhstan
