Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan resume direct flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The regular passenger direct flights between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are set to resume this March, Kazinform reports.

The Azerbaijan Hava Yollari (Azerbaijan Airlines) will fly between Baku and Astana twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays since March 10 and twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays between Baku and Almaty starting from March 11. It will fly on А-319/Е-190/Б-757 aircraft, the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s press service reports.

The direct flights between the capital cities of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are called to contribute to the further development of trade and economic, investment, tourist, cultural, and business cooperation between the two nations.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan resumed and launched flights to 29 states of the world.



