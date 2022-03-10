Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan likely to increase air service

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 March 2022, 11:40
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan likely to increase air service

BAKU. KAZINFORM Representatives of Kazakhstan Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry and Azerbaijan Digital Development and Transport Ministry met in Baku to debate the development of the Transcaspian international transport route, the Kazakh Ministry’s press service reports.

The sides discussed expected flow of traffic along the Transcaspian international transport route in 2022, railroad sections’ carrying capacity, and conditions for redirecting additional freight traffic.

Kazakhstan offered to jointly develop freight traffic by road along the Transcaspian international transport route, and suggested increasing flight frequency between the two nations.

Following the meeting those present agreed to set up a working meeting to boost transit operations.


