Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan extend visa-free regime

    14 October 2019, 13:54

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have extended the visa-free regime up to 90 days at a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council which was held in Baku.

    Moreover, citizens of these countries will be able to stay without registration in each other’s territory for one month, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The seventh meeting of the Turkic Council is being held in Baku on October 14-15.

    It bears to remind that the Turkic Council was established on October 3, 2009 in Nakhchivan. Its goal is the development of comprehensive cooperation between the council’s member states - Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region