Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan extend visa-free regime

Alzhanova Raushan
14 October 2019, 13:54
BAKU. KAZINFORM - Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have extended the visa-free regime up to 90 days at a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council which was held in Baku.

Moreover, citizens of these countries will be able to stay without registration in each other’s territory for one month, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The seventh meeting of the Turkic Council is being held in Baku on October 14-15.

It bears to remind that the Turkic Council was established on October 3, 2009 in Nakhchivan. Its goal is the development of comprehensive cooperation between the council’s member states - Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
