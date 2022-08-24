24 August 2022 12:10

Kazakhstan and Armenia mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM A round table dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Armenia was held in Yerevan.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the expert community, business circles, public organizations, and the media of Armenia, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev informed the participants about the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the program of large-scale reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at building a New Kazakhstan.

Head of the Department of Eurasian Region of the Armenian Foreign Ministry David Virabyan stressed that with the establishment of diplomatic relations, interstate cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan is developing in the spirit of partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation. Representatives of the Armenian expert community noted the relevance and importance of the ongoing political and economic modernization in the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as reforms in the field of human rights. Analysts welcomed the constitutional reform in Kazakhstan and highly appreciated the policy of the leadership of Kazakhstan.

For his great contribution to strengthening the Kazakh-Armenian cooperation, the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Armenia Aram Abrahamyan was awarded the medal «30 years of the diplomatic service of the Republic of Kazakhstan».

Photo: Kazakh MFA’s press service







