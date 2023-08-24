Kazakhstan and Argentina strengthen bilateral cooperation

BUENOS AIRES. KAZINFORM First Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov arrived in Argentina on a working visit, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He participated in the fourth round of political consultations in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Argentina. The Argentine delegation was headed by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Ambassador Pablo Tettamanti.

During the talks, the parties exchanged views on the key issues on the global agenda and multilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations. The meeting participants agreed to further strengthen and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation through exchange mutual visits and conducting joint events.

Also during the visit, there was a meeting with a well-known economist, former Secretary of State for Foreign Trade of Brazil and Director of the international company «BMJ» Welber Barral. They discussed a wide range of issues of the world economy, integration processes in South America and prospects for expanding areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Latin American region.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of deepening cultural, humanitarian, trade and economic cooperation with Argentina, in particular with the region of Rosario, during the meeting of Kairat Umarov with the Director of the Kazakh Cultural Center in Rosario – the Ambassador of Friendship of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan Irina Vagner and the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Rosario Gustavo Gutierrez.

At the end of his working visit to Argentina, Kairat Umarov participated in the official opening ceremony of the first Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Buenos Aires and the raising of the flag of Kazakhstan on its building. The event was attended by the Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina, Claudio Giacomino, representatives of the political, civil and business circles of the host country, as well as by local media.

The opening of a representative office of our country in Buenos Aires will give a powerful impetus to the development of trade and economic cooperation and will help to protect the rights and interests of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Argentina. It should be noted that Buenos Aires has a powerful economic, scientific and technical potential. There are the leading companies of the light industry, oil and gas production, energy and machine-building industry of the country in this consular district.