Kazakhstan and Argentina hold political consultations

9 December 2022, 17:52
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted the third round of inter-ministerial political consultations between Kazakhstan and Argentina. First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov led the Kazakh delegation, while the Argentine delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pablo Tettamanti, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral Kazakh-Argentine cooperation as well as issues of interaction within the framework of international organizations. Political consultations allowed for an exchange of views on current international issues.

Mr. Tettamanti, while appreciating Kazakhstan's political transformation, congratulated on the successful Kazakhstan’s presidential elections held in November 2022. He expressed satisfaction over the positive dynamics of Kazakhstan-Argentine relations, as well as emphasized the importance of unlocking the potential of bilateral cooperation in today's geopolitical conditions.

Reaffirming Kazakhstan and Argentina's commitment to strengthening political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties, the sides have confirmed their intention to continue trustworthy political dialogue, as well as further mutually beneficial cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms.

Photo: gov.kz

